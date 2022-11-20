Santragachi Bridge: Plying of goods vehicle barred

Kolkata: No goods vehicles were allowed to avail the Santragachi Railway Over Bridge starting from Saturday till the completion of repair work which will take at least one-and-a-half months.



The repairing of the Santragrachi bridge has been undertaken by the National Highway Wing of the PWD.

From 6 am to 10 pm, all goods vehicles were restricted to plying along the Vidyasagar Setu, Khidderpore road, Taratala Road, Coal Berth Road, as well as all feeder roads connecting to these major roads and the western part of Kolkata, including Kolkata Dock and Port system.

From 10 pm to 6 am, NH-16-bound goods vehicles with a height less than 4.5 meters take Vidyasagar Setu to avail Andul Road. While, during this duration, Durgapur Expressway or Burdwan or Delhi road-bound goods vehicles will be diverted towards Nivedita Setu via Lock Gate Flyover.

Kolkata Police has specified that an A4 size retro-reflective sticker on the left front windscreen of goods vehicles with the mention of destination should be displayed for easy visibility and segregation by the traffic police at night.

One flank of the bridge will be open for cars and buses.

However, from 11 pm to 5 am, the bridge will be closed to all traffic.