Santiniketan: Woman kills 5-yr-old over personal grudge, held

KOLKATA: A woman identified as Rubi Bibi was held on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a five-year-old boy—Shivam Thakur— over a personal grudge at Santiniketan.



According to sources, Shivam, a resident of Moldanga in Santiniketan, was missing since Sunday. He had left home to buy biscuits from a shop next door.

When he did not return, his family members started looking for him and later lodged a missing diary at the Santiniketan police station.

Though police started a probe and even brought a sniffer dog into the area no clue was found about Shivam's disappearance.On Tuesday morning, local people spotted a sack on the roof of a house belonging to Bibi. Under suspicion, police were informed. Cops went to the house and found Shuvam's body inside the sack. As soon as the body was recovered, local people became agitated and vandalised Bibi's house and also set it on fire. Police detained Bibi.

During interrogation, Bibi reportedly confessed to the crime and stated that she had a grudge against Shuvam's father Sambhu Thakur.

Sources informed that Bibi had a relationship with a relative of Shambhu. But he was against it and ensured his relative did not marry Bibi.

"Over the issue, a personal grudge developed in Bibi against Shambhu. Thus she committed the crime. She has an accomplice. We are trying to trace the second person," said a senior police officer.

Local people alleged that due to negligence of the police, Shivam was not found and he was killed. However, the police claimed that there was no negligence on their part. Superintendent Of Police (SP), Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi denied the allegation and claimed that police had done everything possible but unfortunately failed to trace the child alive. Police said they had questioned the accused woman on Monday as well.