Santiniketan: Child rights body gives clean chit to cops in 5-yr-old's murder case probe

KOLKATA: West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has not found any negligence of police in connection with the investigation of the child murder in Birbhum.



WBCPCR Chairperson Sudeshna Roy said that during their inquiry no flaw was noticed on behalf of the police.

On Thursday, WBCPCR members went to the house of the five-year-old boy Shivam Thakur in Moldanga village of Santiniketan and interacted with his parents.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday BJP leader Locket Chatterjee faced an agitation by the villagers while trying to reach Shivam's house. The villagers reportedly asked Chatterjee not to politicise the matter and leave. On Thursday BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar went to Moledanga but again faced agitation.

Later villagers allowed a few of the BJP leaders to meet Shivam's father Sambhu Thakur. While talking to the BJP state president, he clearly said: "Please do not do any politics. If you have come as a human being then stay with us. We want no politics."

It may be mentioned that Shivam's body was found in the house of Rubi Bibi the neighbour of Thakur family. Shivam had left his house on Sunday afternoon and was missing since then. Police had arrested Rubi and she confessed that she had killed the child over a personal grudge with the Thakur family. Later police arrested her mother as she was also involved in the crime.