Sanskrit College & Univ to launch PhD prog this yr

kolkata: The Sanskrit College and University will launch the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program by the end of this year. The college already offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university authorities have reportedly decided to start the PhD program for seven subjects, which include Sanskrit, Bengali, English, Ancient Indian and World History, Linguistics and Traditional Oriental Learning (TOL), amongst others.

It has been reported that the university is currently preparing the regulations required for the PhD program as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the Department of Higher Education guidelines. It already offers eight undergraduate courses and seven postgraduate courses. The college had attained its university status in June 2016. Their Navadwip campus will be starting from this year. They will be launching a master's course in Bengali and Sanskrit, the online application for which will start from September 1. Both subjects will have 30 seats each. Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Mukhopadhyay told a news publication that Sanskrit and Indology departments have been sanctioned at the new campus. However, they will not be introducing Indology as the demand for Bengali and Sanskrit subjects is more.