Sanskrit College to help students who missed online classes due to Internet woes

Kolkata: Vice-Chancellor of The Sanskrit College & University (SCU) has instructed the concerned officials of the university to conduct a survey of students who have been unable to attend virtual classes due to poor internet connectivity.

The Registrar section in co- ordination with the heads of the various departments will supervise this survey and identify the percentage of students who remained detached from academics due to poor internet connectivity. Students who are attending the virtual classes will select a representative for each subject and do the survey.

"We have to work out some means to reach out to the students with poor internet connectivity through audio or video messages of the lectures delivered or through some alternative mode so that they do not lag behind," said Soma Bandyopadhyay, V-C of Sanskrit College and University. SCU offers BA (Hons) under Choice

Based Credit System in subjects like Sanskrit, Bengali, English, Philosophy, Pali, Ancient Indian and World History, Linguistics and Traditional Oriental Learning.