'Sans High Court nod, can't hear grievances of candidates who missed first chance'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) said it can't entertain those candidates who did not turn up on the stipulated day of hearing, unless they take necessary nod from the Calcutta High Court.

"…... I have considered the submission of ……that there are a number of absentee candidates and this order may open a floodgate for giving them another opportunity. I make it clear that unless a substantial cost is paid to the Commission which is making all arrangements of hearing such opportunity may not be granted to the persons supported by an order from this court…..," the court stated in a recent order after a candidate approached the court after being denied a second chance for hearing.

The hearing of grievances of aggrieved candidates had started from August 10 after the WBCSSC received 17000 applications.

A number of candidates did not turn up for the hearing on the scheduled day and filed applications to the Commission for second chance of hearing.

Some of them have cited reasons like their own illness, family member's illness, waterlogging issues etc for not being able to attend while some of them have not communicated to the Commission, the reason behind their inability to appear.

The Commission is hopeful of finishing the hearing process by the third week of December and will submit the detailed status to the Calcutta High Court.

"Our next course of action will be as per directions of the court," a senior WBCSSC official said.

There are a total of 14,339 vacant teaching posts in the upper primary level and 15406 candidates were called for interview. The interview started on July 19.

About 550 candidates were rejected during the interview as they failed to fulfill the criteria to be eligible for the post.