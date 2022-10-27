Sanmarg ponzi scam: Bizman held

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a businessman, close to Halisahar Municipality Chairman Raju Sahani, in connection with the Sanmarg chit fund scam case.

Sanjay Singh, the accused person, was arrested on Tuesday night after being grilled by the sleuths for about 10 hours at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

Singh was remanded to CBI custody for three days on Wednesday after being produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Asansol.

It was alleged that Singh came in touch with Soumyarup Bhowmik, the chairman of a ponzi company during 2011.

He in conspiracy with then chairman had illegally transferred about Rs. 419 lakh from the bank account of the trust and misappropriated the money.

It was also alleged that the accused had facilitated the then chairman who is still absconding in the opening of his bank account in Durgapur by issuing a false identity and address certificate.

It may be mentioned that CBI had registered a case on October 30, 2018 against five persons related to a trust on the orders of SC.