Sankranti: State urges Rlys to help pilgrims reach Ganga Sagar

kolkata: The state government urged the Railway authorities to ensure necessary steps to help pilgrims reach Ganga Sagar Island to take holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal at the time of Makar Sankranti without facing any inconvenience in view of the Covid pandemic.



The chief secretary held a meeting with railway authorities and senior officers of all concerned departments in connection with the Ganga Sagar mela that takes place in mid-January.

According to the Nabanna sources, Railway authorities have been urged also to make use of the circular rail so that the pressure does not build up on Howrah and Sealdah sections.Awareness on use of masks and sanitiser using public addressing systems has to be ensured.

Covid testing points will be set up at different locations including Babughat, Howrah, Sealdah, Kakdwip and the premises of Ganga Sagar Mela.

There will be a 10-bed Covid hospital near the mela ground itself.

There would also be ICUs for critical patients. If the number of patients goes up, arrangements would be made to admit a Covid patient at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital and Kakdwip Hospital. There would be a helicopter and water ambulance to shift patients.