Sankrail: After 6 yrs, 'kidnapped' child rescued

KOLKATA: Cops of Diamond Harbour Police District have rescued a boy, aged about nine years, from Sankrail in Howrah who was allegedly kidnapped by an unknown woman around six years back.



According to sources, the boy had come to the Diamond Harbour Hospital with his mother. Due to some urgency, his mother asked another woman to look after her son for a while till she came back.

When the boy's mother returned, she found her son and the woman were not there.

The woman and her family members lodged a kidnapping case against the unknown woman at the Diamond Harbour police station.

Sources informed that the boy's family members tried to search for him independently but failed. But they had come to know that the boy was handed over to many people in a row against money. Recently, the boy's family members approached police and claimed that a boy, aged about nine years who is identical to the missing one, was seen in Sankrail area.

Immediately, a team was formed by the senior officers, and they were sent to Sankrail for reccee. On Monday night, when police were confirmed about the boy's identity, a raid was conducted by the police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Zonal), of Diamond Harbour Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali and the boy was rescued.

A man identified as Qutubuddin Laskar of Manikpara in Sankrail was arrested.

The accused was later produced at the local court and remanded to police custody for eight days.