Sankha Ghosh, P K Banerjee admitted in city hospitals

Kolkata: Noted poet Sankha Ghosh and legendary Indian footballer P K Banerjee were admitted to two different hospitals in the city on Tuesday.

Ghosh was admitted to a private hospital at Mukundapur off EM Bypass with an infection in his lower respiratory tract, while Banerjee got admitted with various age-related ailments.

According to the press statement issued by the hospital, Ghosh was admitted under internal medicine and geriatric medicine specialist Dr C K Maity with lower respiratory tract infection and has also been diagnosed with urinary tract infection. He underwent a chest x-ray and C-reactive protein marker (CRP) test to adjudge inflammation in the body. Tests to determine calcium, sodium and potassium levels, routine diagnostic tests like liver function test, creatinine, echocardiography, ECG, USG, blood culture and urine culture tests were also performed on the patient.

Meanwhile, in case of Banerjee, he has been kept under monitoring. Various diagnostic investigations are being carried out and he is under care of a special team of doctors in the hospital. Both the patients are stated to be in stable condition.