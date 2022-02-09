Sandhya Mukherjee's health still critical

Kolkata: Sandhya Mukherjee who was admitted to a private hospital with Covid infection, ischemic heart disease and multi- organ dysfunction has shown some improvement on lung and heart functions. But she is still critical.

She is able to maintain satisfactory blood oxygen saturation levels on room air. She is mentally alert, oriented and is accepting oral feed. Although she has shown significant improvement in her overall clinical condition she remains critical, said a press statement issued by the hospital. She tested negative for Covid on Sunday.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been inquiring about health condition of Mukherjee since she was admitted to the hospital. She also talk to the doctors quite often. She was admitted to the hospital on January 27. She was initially admitted to SSKM Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital on EM Bypass.