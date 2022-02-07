Sandhya Mukherjee tests -ve, health stable

Kolkata: On a day when 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in a hospital in Mumbai a good news came from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



She said that another legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with Covid and various other ailments including heart finally tested negative for Covid.

Chief Minister on Sunday said that 'Gitashree' Mukherjee was infected with Omicron variant of Covid.

She has tested negative for the virus and her health condition is stable now, stated Banerjee.

Banerjee has been regularly inquiring about the health condition of Mukherjee since she was admitted to the hospital. She also talk to the doctors quite often.

The iconic singer Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on January 27.