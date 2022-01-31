Sandhya Mukherjee critical but stable

Kolkata: Veteran singer Sandhya Mukherjee who was admitted to a private hospital with Covid-19 infection and various other ailments including ischemic heart disease and heart failure, has been complaining about irregular heart rhythm for which she is on medicines. "Her blood pressure is being maintained with vasopressor support. She has multi-organ dysfunction and is on oxygen support.



She is conscious, alert and oriented. Presently, she is taking food orally. Her overall clinical status is stable but critical," reads a press statement issued by the private hospital on Sunday. She was transferred from SSKM Hospital to a private hospital at around 7 pm on Thursday.

She is currently undergoing treatment at an isolation room under the supervision of Dr Sushan Mukhopadhay, Director and HOD Cardiothoracic Surgery and Dr Prakash Chandra Mondal, HOD Cardiology.