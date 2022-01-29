Sandhya Mukherjee critical but stable

Kolkata: The health condition of legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee (90) marginally improved on Friday and she has been under constant monitoring by a team of doctors. She is stated to be critical but stable.



She was transferred from SSKM Hospital to Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals at around 7 pm on Thursday. She is currently undergoing treatment in a Covid isolation room under Dr Sushan Mukhopadhay, Director and HOD Cardiothoracic Surgery and Dr Prakash Chandra Mondal, HOD, Cardiology.

"She has multi-organ dysfunction and a fracture of the left neck of femur. Presently she is conscious, alert and oriented. Her blood pressure is being maintained with low dose vasopressor support. Her saturation is being maintained with 2 litres of oxygen. Her urine output at present is adequate. Presently, she does not have a fever. She has accepted oral feed but is also being provided nutritional support through Ryles tube," said a press statement issued by the hospital.

She is being monitored by a team of doctors comprising Dr Sushan Mukhopadhay, Dr Prakash Chandra Mondal, Dr Debraj Jash (Consultant Pulmonologist) and Dr Ranjan Kamiliya (Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon). The medical board held a meeting at around 2.15 pm on Friday to assess and discuss the clinical condition of the singer. An update of her clinical conditions was provided to her relatives. All possible treatment and outcomes were also explained to them.