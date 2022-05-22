Sandeshkhali: 10-bedded gynecological ward to come up at its primary health centre

kolkata: As a part of boosting gynecological infrastructure across the state, especially in the rural areas of Bengal, the state Health department has set up a 10-bedded gynecological ward in a primary health centre in the remote areas of Sandeshkhali II. The new facility will benefit a huge number of people in the far off villages, who had to travel a long way to avail health facilities.Gynecological doctors and nurses have also been deployed in the primary health centre after the new set up has been launched.



Large number of villagers earlier had to go to the block hospital for delivery. It may be mentioned here that the state Health department has taken up initiatives to reduce the maternal mortality rate in Bengal. State Health department had already formed an expert team, which will visit those areas where maternity deaths are being reported.

The team will visit the hospitals and carry out a detailed probe in this regard. Special antenatal clinics will be opened at all the block primary health centres where the doctors will check the health conditions of pregnant mothers at least twice a week.The health department will assess the situation at the ground level through different means.

The team will ensure that expectant mothers undergo health check up properly at primary level and high risk mothers are identified.

The committee will also take steps so that the number of deliveries in the primary and secondary level hospitals goes up and the quality treatment is given. Norms will be strengthened so that patients' health conditions are assessed in a better way at the medical college hospitals. Cesarean audits will be carried out in all hospitals and unnecessary cesarean deliveries have to be checked.