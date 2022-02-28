Sanctum sanctorum of Tarakeswar Temple to reopen from March 1

KOLKATA: 'Garvagriha' at Tarakeswar temple will be thrown open for devotees on March 1, on the day of Maha Shivratri.



Till now there were restrictions for the devotees to enter 'Garvagriha'. The devotees are now allowed to enter the temple but restrictions were imposed on entering the 'Garvagriha'. The temple authorities have decided to keep the temple open the whole night on the day of Shivratri. The devotees have expressed happiness as the temple authorities are going to open it for the visitors. When the Covid broke out around two years ago, the temple was closed like many other temples in the state. Later the temple was opened two times with various restrictions on. On June 3 last year, the temple was thrown open for the people but various restrictions were imposed. As the daily infected cases have gone down, the temple authorities are taking off the restrictions gradually.

The temple authorities have published a notice saying that there will be no restrictions to enter 'Garvagriha' from the day of Mahashivratri. The devotees will have to enter the temple wearing masks, said the notice.