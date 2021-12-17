Sanctioned Rs 128 crore for construction of Jagannath temple at Digha: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the state government's decision of setting up a temple of Lord Jagannath, like that of in Puri, at Bengal's favourite sea-side destination Digha.



While addressing the rally at Behala in support of her party's candidates with the KMC election is going to be held on December 19, Banerjee said: "World class infrastructure has been developed at Digha and Mandarmani.

"There is a Jagannath Temple at Puri in Odisha. Thousands of people visit the temple. I feel there should also be a temple of Lord Jagannath near the sea shore at Digha. We have already bought land at a cost of Rs 8 crore to construct the temple and just today (Thursday), I have sanctioned Rs 128 crore for construction of the same".

Development of infrastructure at Digha has given a boost to the economy of the region as it has ensured a steep rise in the number of tourists.

Banerjee had personally visited the tourist hotspot after destruction caused to the place during Cyclone Yaas and directed immediate restoration work. Construction of the temple of Lord Jagannath at Digha is considered to give further boost to the tourism sector.

She added: "Earlier, it used to take one-and-a-half hours to reach Kolkata Airport. Maa Flyover has been constructed. Now, it takes only 29 to 25 minutes to reach the airport. Metro has been extended till Joka. If I get an opportunity, I have thought of extending the same up to Diamond Harbour".

Banerjee also stated that one crore trees have to be planted in Kolkata, including 20,000 in Behala only, besides solving the problem related to supply of safe drinking water in the area.