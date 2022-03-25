Sanction of over Rs 1,346.52 crore made for Industry dept

KOLKATA: State Industry and Commerce minister Partha Chatterjee said during his Budget speech at the state Assembly on Thursday that the Budget has been chalked out with the catchline "Destination Bengal"- the emphasis being on industry and employment.



Sanction of over Rs 1346.52 crore was made for the Industry department for 2022-23 financial year on Thursday.

"In the first ten years of our government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have focused upon the social sector, creating infrastructure in the form of roads, education, health, drinking water, urbanisation as well as rural development. Now, our emphasis is on industry and employment and we have already started taking steps towards that direction," Chatterjee said.

The minister took a dig at the BJP for not taking part in the Budget discussion on industry. "The Governor who takes BJP's side often seeks information on industrial progress and Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) but the saffron party sits at the Assembly verandah without taking part in the Budget discussion . This is unfortunate and the message that such action delivers to the youths of Bengal can be clearly understood," Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee said that since the implementation of the new sand mining policy in 2021, Rs 63.91 crore has already been collected through the e-portal of West Bengal Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Limited (WBMDTCL).

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at WBMDTCL office to handle all complaints/queries regarding sand mining in the state.

Till December 31, 2021, out of a total area of 2110 acres of land where new industrial parks are being developed 1613 acres have been allotted to 494 industrial units in different parks managed by West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation and balanced land remaining for allotment is 119.62 acres with a project investment of Rs 3863 crore and employment of 44682 persons.

The minister also mentioned the major industrial projects like the deep-sea port at Tajpur and the coal block project at Deocha Pachami in Birbhum being taken up by the state government having the potential of huge employment in the state.