Sanction letters for loan given to 100 beneficiaries

balurghat: Sanction letters for the approval of loan for the minority community of South Dinajpur were distributed to the beneficiaries here in a programme at Baluchhaya auditorium on Thursday. The programme was conducted by the Minority Section of South Dinajpur district.



District Magistrate Bijin Krishna and Additional District Magistrate Abul Kalam Azad Islam were present in the programme.

Inaugurating the programme, Bijin Krishna said: "On Thursday, the sanction letters of term loan and DLS loan were distributed to the beneficiaries of South Dinajpur under the scheme of West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation. The loan will financially help the small traders and Self Help Groups (SHGs) from the minority community." According to him, the sanction letters were distributed among 100 beneficiaries.

"Initially, the eligible persons belonging to the minority community had applied for the loan under the scheme. After the proper screening and verification, the sanction letters were issued. The loan amount is varied as per the requirement of the beneficiaries. The sanction letters were issued for both individuals and SHGs," Krishna said.

Visibly overwhelmed, a beneficiary Sabbir Ali Mondal said: "On Thursday I was invited here to receive the sanction letter that was issued on the basis of my application. I received the letter from the District Magistrate. An amount of Rs 1.90 lakh was sanctioned. I am a fish merchant. This amount will help me a lot for the expansion of my trade."