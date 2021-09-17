Samserganj: About 45 Cong men join TMC

Kolkata: Around 45 Congress leaders and workers from the district joined Trinamool, at Dhulian, within hours after Congress finalised its candidate for Samserganj Assembly constituency in the forthcoming bypolls.

All the 45 leaders and workers are from Samserganj.

Jaidur Rahman has agreed to contest as Congress candidate from Samserganj Assembly constituency in the bypoll on September 30.

Trinamool fielded Amirul Islam to contest in the by-election from the Assembly segment. Eighteen out of 20 seats went for elections in the last Assembly elections. TMC had won in all the 18 seats.