Sambhunath Pandit sets up 19-bed Covid CCU

KOLKATA: In the wake of a sudden rise in daily Covid cases, various government hospitals in the state have taken a massive drive to enhance Covid infrastructure.



As a part of the overall drive Sambhunath Pandit Hospital has already introduced dedicated Covid CCU with a capacity of 19 beds.

The hospital has also taken steps to increase dedicated Covid beds.

Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, an annex building of the SSKM Hospital had provided dedicated services during the previous waves.

State health department has spent around Rs 11 lakh for the Covid ward at the Sambhunath Pandit Hospital. Contractual workers are being deployed to handle if there is any surge.

The number of dedicated Covid beds is being increased in various hospitals as a precautionary measure to combat the situation if there is any further surge in Bengal.

Besides general beds, CCU beds and HDU beds are also getting an increase in various levels of government hospitals.

Most of these hospitals which ran a dedicated Covid facility during the earlier waves are already in the process of enhancing Covid infrastructure.

These hospitals had freed up all their Covid beds around 4 months ago as the daily infection went below 20.

State government has laid emphasis on the up-gradation of infrastructure in laboratory and diagnostic facilities of government hospitals keeping in mind the rising number of Covid cases.

Works for installation of medical gas pipelines are going on at the government hospitals which had earlier served as dedicated Covid hospitals. Apart from Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital and also the Calcutta Medical College had played a crucial role in Covid treatment of the state.

These hospitals had provided dedicated service.

State health department has given emphasis on the boosting up of Covid infrastructure in the district of North 24-Parganas which is the second highest contributor of daily Covid cases after Kolkata. It may be mentioned here that the state health department has allotted a fund of Rs 1.17 crore for increasing ICU beds at Barasat District Hospital and Bongaon Sub-divisional hospital in North 24-Parganas.