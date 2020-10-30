Salt Lake Puja pandal fire incident: Bidhannagar Police initiates FIR

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has initiated an FIR against unknown miscreants in connection with the fire incident at FD block Durga Puja pandal.



According to police, the case has been started on charges of 'mischief by fire' or explosive substance with intent to cause damage, Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees and common intention.

On Wednesday morning fire broke out at the Puja pandal. The FD block Durga Puja committee suspected foul play behind the incident as there were no inflatable objects present at the spot inside the

pandal from the fire had broken out.

The Puja committee has also submitted a written complaint at the Bidhannagar South police station in this regard.

President of the puja committee, Banibroto Banerjee on Thursday said, "we have lodged a complaint signed by few residents and puja committee members. Now it's up to the investigation of the police."