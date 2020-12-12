Salt Lake murder: Deceased's brother, mother arrested

Kolkata: Police have arrested the younger son of the woman, who was held on Thursday night for allegedly killing her elder son over a family dispute. Both were produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Friday and remanded in police custody for five days.



Earlier, the woman's husband — Anil Kumar Mahensariya of Salt Lake — had lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar East police against her. The woman, Geeta, used to stay separately with her two sons and a daughter. Following a family dispute, Anil had been living in a flat at Rajarhat since August 2019. On October 29, he learnt that Geeta along with the children went to her mother's place in Ranchi.

On November 30, Anil had learnt that his elder son Arjun was not there in Ranchi with his mother. But on the same day afternoon, Geeta called Anil over the telephone and told that all the children were with her.

When Anil wanted to talk to Arjun, Geeta disconnected the line. Even after several days when Arjun was not traced, Anil lodged a complaint against his wife last Thursday.

In the meantime, Geeta along with her younger son Vidur and daughter Vaidehi returned to their house at Salt Lake. On Thursday, police conducted a raid and found a human skeleton on the roof of the house, which was suspected to be of Arjun's.

Sources informed that Geeta had confessed to the crime and told police that she and her younger son had killed Arjun as he was close to Anil. They killed him and burnt his body on the roof. To suppress the burning smell, they had also burnt ghee and camphor.