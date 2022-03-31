Salt Lake: Man killed as bus runs over him

kolkata: A man was killed in a road accident in Salt Lake Sector V on Wednesday morning.



Around 8:30 am on Wednesday, a scooter rider identified as Laltu Baidya of Salkia in Howrah was hit by a bus of a private educational institution in front of the CRPF camp.

Local people informed that Baidya was coming from Salt Lake through the crossing of AL and BL blocks.

While the bus was coming from Nabadiganta flyover's direction.

At a left turn just a few metres before the CRPF camp, the bus hit the scooter from behind.

After the collision Baidya fell on the road losing balance.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a helmet, it came off as the chin strap was not properly locked.

The right side rear tyre of the bus went over his head and Baidya died on the spot.

Police arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle after the incident.