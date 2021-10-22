Salt Lake: Man found dead in guest house

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at BG block in Salt Lake after a man was found hanging in a guest house on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, the deceased—identified as Rajib Sharma aged around 55 years—checked into the guest house, located at BG-129, around three months back. Sharma told the guest house staff members that he had come from Bengaluru and needed to stay for a few months for his job related matters. He was allotted room number 304. Every morning, a housekeeping staff used to clean the room. On Thursday morning, when the staff knocked on the door, Sharma did not respond.

Around 11:30 am, the housekeeping staff again went to the room and found Sharma was not responding. Immediately, he informed the guest house manager. Later, a few other staff managed to open a window on the back side and found Sharma was hanging from the ceiling fan.

Immediately, Bidhannagar East police station was informed. Police recovered the body by breaking the door and sent it for autopsy.

Sharma's family members had been informed. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.