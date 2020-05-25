Salt Lake limps back to normalcy

Kolkata: Situation in Salt Lake, Rajarhat and South Dum Dum municipal areas have improved a lot as the civic bodies have taken steps to ensure removal of uprooted trees and restoration of power.



According to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, since Saturday night Indian Army personnel along with BMC staff started removing the trees in the areas worst affected due to cyclone Amphan.

On Sunday morning Indian Army personnel went to the area between Mayukh Bhavan and Baisakhi island where several uprooted trees had blocked the stretch on both the flanks of the road. Till evening, maximum of those uprooted trees were cut and removed.

Though the main roads have been cleared, several alleys inside the blocks are obstructed due to uprooted trees. BMC staff are working to remove such trees as soon as possible. All the trees which were uprooted due to Amphan have been removed from Rajarhat Gopalpur area of BMC. This apart power supply has also been restored across the corporation's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the South Dum Dum Municipality (SDDM) has ensured that all the trees obstructing the roads are removed. According to Chairman, Pachu Roy, around 700 trees got uprooted across SDDM's area. More than 650 trees have been removed till Sunday. He also informed that in few places there are still waterlogged situation which would be taken care of soon. "Uprooted trees have been removed and power supply has been restored in all areas. In some places Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) has ensured power supply after temporary repair work for the time being. While thorough repair work will be carried out soon," said Roy.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Sunday went to areas of Salt Lake, Lake Town, Dum Dum, Dakshindari, Patipukur and few other places and took stock of the situation.