Salt Lake households to get filtered water 4 times a day

kolkata: Residents of Salt Lake will receive filtered water four times a day soon instead of the service given thrice a day at present.



According to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, last year during November a trial was conducted.

At present, BMC receives around 6.5 mgd water from the KMC and 4 mgd water from the HIDCO. Soon, 2 mgd more will be given to the BMC which will help the civic body to cater to the demand of water throughout Salt Lake.

Tulsi Sinha Roy, Member, Board of Administrator, BMC said to cater the demand of filtered water in Salt Lake, around 11mgd water is required. This apart, 1 mgd water is being supplied to the four wards in Keshtopur and its adjacent areas.

Sources informed that at present water is being supplied in Salt Lake thrice every day since morning.

In the first phase, water is supplied from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. In the second phase, water supply is available between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. In the third phase water supply is available between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

It has been decided that after the monsoon ends, water supply will be given for another hour at night between 9 pm and 10 pm.

Roy also mentioned that at present three wards, which are 28, 35 and 36, are still not getting the surface water.

Filtered water will be supplied in these three wards soon through a separate reservoir which will be constructed at AK block.

Around three months ago a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted at the KMDA for necessary work. After completion of the project extraction of ground water in Salt Lake will not be required.

"Our aim is to provide sufficient filtered water to the residents. For the purpose we have taken up several projects. To cater to the demand in 21 wards in Rajarhat Gopalpur area, a DPR will be prepared soon," added Roy.