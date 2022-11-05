Salt Lake death case: 2 arrested

Kolkata: Police arrested two persons in connection with the death of Roni Dutta, whose body was found hanging at a guest house in the Salt Lake area late on Wednesday night.



A woman identified as Anushila Chowdhury was arrested on Saturday while her boyfriend Arijit Patra was arrested with regards to the same incident reportedly on Friday.

Police had earlier registered an FIR against three persons on the basis of a complaint filed by the family members of the deceased person. Dutta, a resident of Purulia was staying at the guest house in FE block with Chowdhury.

The FIR was registered on charges of abetment to suicide against Anushila, Patra and Anushila's brother Nirjhar Chowdhury.

According to sources, Anushila met Dutta through a gaming application and was staying in a live-in relationship at the Salt Lake guest house.

Meanwhile, she met Patra on social media. She reportedly got involved in a relationship with Patra as well.

Though Anushila's family members live in Konnagar, she had been staying at the guest house since her return from Canada around two months back.

On Wednesday night, Patra had been to the guest house to meet Anushila, when a scuffle broke out over the triangular relationship and subsequently Anushila suffered injuries. Following which, the police suspected that Dutta died by suicide.