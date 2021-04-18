Salt Lake: Clash erupts after TMC allege BJP men of influencing voters

Kolkata: Amid allegation and counter allegation, BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers got involved in a clash at Shantinagar in Salt Lake on Friday afternoon triggering panic among the local people.

Both the political parties alleged that the other was influencing of voters. According to sources, BJP candidate of Bidhannagar Assembly constituency, Sabyasachi Dutta had been to the Shantinagar area a few hours before the clash took place. It is alleged that he tried to influence voters to cast their votes in favour of his party.

A clash broke out after he left, and BJP workers were found allegedly trying to stop Trinamool supporters from reaching the polling booth.

Both Trinamool Congress and BJP workers started pelting stones and brickbats at each other. A few moments later the police and a Central force team arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, Dutta again reached Shantinagar and alleged that voters in the area are being threatened not to cast their votes. After Dutta left Shantinagar, Trinamool Congress candidate Sujit Bose went to the spot and alleged that Dutta deliberately created such an unruly situation by threatening the voters and he also brought outsiders.

Bose also claimed that his opponent had understood that he cannot win and thus he was trying to create panic among the people.

Apart from Salt Lake, a Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly shot by BJP backed miscreants at Shantipur in Nadia on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that on Saturday afternoon when few Trinamool Congress workers were returning from the local polling booth, some miscreants riding motorcycles came and hurled bombs. They also allegedly fired a few rounds and one bullet hit a youth identified as Harun Baul on his right hand. He was rushed to Krishnanagar state general hospital where he was admitted. Bombs were also hurled at Gayeshpur in Kalyani where a BJP worker was injured.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate in Baranagar Parno Mitra faced agitation by the Trinamool Congress at Alambazar area. Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that Mitra was going to the booths with outsiders and was trying to influence voters. Kamarhati BJP candidate Raju Bandyopadhyay alleged that on Saturday afternoon Trinamool backed goons pelted brickbats on his car when he was going through Belghoria area.