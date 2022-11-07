Salt Lake: Bizman held for selling land by forging papers

Kolkata: A Salt Lake-based real estate businessman was arrested on Saturday night for alleged forgery of a land related document and transferred the leasehold to another person.

On October 13, a man lodged a complaint against the accused Siddhartha Nag alleging that he forged documents related to the land and the house located at BA-69.

The house on the said land was of Pritish Chandra Bose who died during July in 1997. Bose's nephew who lives in Maniktala was the nominated person to be the lessee in his absence. Recently when Bose's nephew came to know and went there and saw the house was demolished and a new building is being constructed. When he checkeed the papers with Land and Land Reforms department, he found that his uncle had transferred the leasehold to Nag in 2021, which was later handed over to another real estate businessman. While probing, police found that Nag had introduced an imposter as Bose and had transferred the leasehold in his name.

Nag has been remanded to police custody for nine days.