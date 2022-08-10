Salt Lake: 16 held for duping foreign nationals
KOLKATA: Sixteen persons were arrested from Sector V in Salt Lake late on Monday night for duping Germany, Australia, USA and UK citizens by promising to arrange car loan, education loan and such other loans at a low interest rate.
According to police, on Monday night acting on a tip off, cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station and Detective Department conducted a raid at a call centre styled as "E Unite Communications Pvt. Ltd" and "E Unite Telecoms Pvt. Ltd." which were running illegally on the 13th floor of the Godrej Waterside Tower 2.
During the raid, cops found that a group of youth were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The accused persons were found assuring the citizens of Germany, Australia, USA and UK about arranging loans at a low interest rate.
Against the service they used to demand money. But after getting the money they used to stop communicating with people.
Cops were surprised to see the two companies were running on around 7500 square feet with around 600 computers.
Police have seized huge number of incriminating documents along with computers, laptops and other electronic devices from the fake call centres.
