Sale of liquor from a city outlet restricted for 'overcharging'

Kolkata: Liquor sale from a South Kolkata outlet of a retail chain has been restricted for a week from Monday after it was found "overcharging" while selling the same.



Recently the liquor prices have gone down. But according to the sources in the Excise directorate liquor was getting sold at a higher price than the present "set rate" at the outlet. The outlet has been directed not to sell liquor for a week.

According to a state government officer strict steps would be taken if any genuine cases of overcharging while selling liquor is spotted. It needs a mention that the price of high end imported liquor or "bottled-in-origin (BIO)" ones and IMFL have become in the state from November 16. There was a reduction in price by around 25 to 30 per cent.