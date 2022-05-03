Sale of ACs goes up by 19% in April compared to same period last year

kolkata: Selling of air-conditioning (AC) machines in the state increased by 19 per cent in April this year compared to the corresponding figure registered in April 2019. Bengal tops the list among other Eastern states on the basis of the demands generated for ACs.



The demand for power has also crossed 10,000 megawatt in Bengal due to heat. State power department has also matched the demands of AC machines. A senior power department official said that the state is ready to meet the increased demands of power as there is adequate supply of coal and there is no deficit in the production of power.

State has seen a rise in the sale of AC machines in April from what it had been during the pre-Covid situation. In April, 2019 there was no major impact of Covid in Bengal.

Kolkata has seen a jump in the sale of air-conditioners by more than 19 per cent. State power utility West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and CESC also saw a jump in the applications for AC connections. "More ACs are sold from our outlets this year. With stocks fast running out, customers aren't willing to wait for fresh stocks to arrive," said a senior official of an electronics store in the city.

The official also added that online chains also fail to meet the demands of AC that has been caused due to prolonged heat situations in the state. A senior WBSEDCL official said that there is no shortage in the distribution even though there has been a rise in the demands of air-conditioners.

It may be mentioned here that the price of the ACs has been increased due to a rise in the price of various equipment. As there has been a dip in the production the demands are properly met. According to statistics, among all other electronic gadgets, around 70-80 per cent of ACs are sold during summer. Since the middle of April, WBSEDCL has seen a demand of an additional around 150 megawatt per day. Sometimes the demands of power in the state during this time of the year crosses 10,000 megawatt.