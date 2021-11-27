Salary scrapping order: SSC moves HC's division bench

Kolkata: The School Service Commission on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court division bench challenging the order of the single bench to stop giving salary to 542 Group D staff if their appointment was made after May 4, 2019. The matter is expected to be heard in the division bench, comprising Justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta, on Monday.



On Thursday, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed that the list of 542 candidates submitted by the Commission should be scrutinised. The court had observed that if it was found that the appointments were made after May 4, 2019, SSC would have to stop their salaries considering the hirings as 'fake'.

Earlier, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in non-teaching staff appointments. On Monday, a division bench, comprising Justices Tandon and Samanta, stayed the single bench's order on CBI probe into irregularities in non-teaching staff appointments for three weeks.

In 2016, the state recommended the recruitment of about 13, 000 candidates as Group D workers. The Central School Service Commission conducted examinations and interviews periodically. Then a panel was created. The term of that panel ended in 2019. Allegedly, even after the expiration of the term of the panel, the Commission made appointments.