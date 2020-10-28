Sainik School entrance exams on January 10

Kolkata: The all India Sainik School entrance examinations for admission to classes VI and IX for 2021-22 session will be held on January 10, 2021, according to a press note issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department on Monday. Candidates born between April 1, 2009 and March 31, 2011 can apply for admission to class VI ( both days inclusive). For admission to class IX, the candidates born between April 1, 2006 and March 31, 2008 ( both days inclusive) can apply.



Application forms will be available online at htpps:// aissee.nta.nic.in and the last date form registration is November 19. The entrance exam for class VI will be held in English/ Hindi/ Bengali and class IX will be held in English. The approximate vacancies for boys for class VI is 65 and class IX is 15 and for girls for class VI is 10.