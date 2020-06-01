Sainik Sammelan: Unit heads to interact with police personnel twice a month

Kolkata: The unit heads of Kolkata Police will interact with the police personnel including the officers twice in a month to listen to their grievances in a meeting styled as 'Sainik Sammelan'.



According to sources, after three incidents of protest over the issues that include failure to provide adequate security against COVID-19 pandemic, unbearable duty burden and cancellation of leaves,

senior Kolkata Police officials and Commissioner of Police (CP), Anuj Sharma discussed the matter. During the meeting CP has instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of all units along with those holding additional charges of other units to conduct 'Sainik Sammelan' twice in a month.

Earlier the 'Sainik Sammelan' was conducted once in a month. But depending on the situation, CP instructed to conduct the same twice. After holding the meeting, DCs will inform their superiors including the CP about the issues raised.

Also the DCs may suggest steps to solve the problems after green signal of the superiors.

Sources informed that in every meeting of Sainik Sammelan' DCs will inform the police personnel about the action taken report of the issues raised during the earlier meetings. If any work was not done, then he would inform about cause behind it. Police personnel taking park in the meeting may also suggest steps to solve the problems.

A senior Kolkata Police official on Sunday said, "the DCs will listen to the officers and forces about their grievances. He will also share the welfare activities being done by the organisation for the police force. It will lead to a good two way flow of communication."