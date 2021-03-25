Saffron party doesn't respect women: TMC on Dilip's indecent remark against Mamata

Kolkata: Slamming BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for passing an 'indecent' remark against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy on Wednesday said people should condemn the saffron leader.



Earlier, Ghosh had said Banerjee 'should wear a pair of Bermudas as she wanted to show her plastered leg.' The saffron leader passed the disgusting remark while addressing a rally in Purulia on

Tuesday.

"It is not worth commenting on such a mean and uncultured statement. Ghosh should be condemned by all and sundry. The statement shows that he has no respect for women," Roy said.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Trinamool Mahila Congress president said: "Such nasty words can come from Dilip Ghosh only. He has no right to be in politics. He is thoroughly uncultured. People are watching him and they will give a befitting reply to the BJP. When a party loses ground such statements by the leaders are quite common."