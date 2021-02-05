Safety guidelines for students of classes IX-XII issued

Kolkata: The School Education department has directed concerned authorities to hold a 10-minute awareness programme on Covid protocol and the science behind it before commencement of classes every day.



Sharing of tiffins and drinking water among students has been strictly disallowed. They have been advised not to spit here and there and not to share books, copies, bags etc in school. Assembly for prayer has been prohibited. Prayers shall be conducted in the respective classes in the presence of the class teachers.

The School Education department has brought out a detailed guideline on the health protocols related to safety of students and teachers that needs to be followed. The schools are reopening for students of classes IX, X, XI and XII on February 12 after a gap of over 10 months.

Temperature checking will be done. Any student suffering from fever, cough or cold shall be sent for necessary medical follow-up.

Group activities like sports and cultural events should be discontinued for the time being.

Among other safety measures, students have to wash their hands with soap immediately after entering the school. Wearing of masks is mandatory while gloves and caps are optional.

The school authorities have been asked not to allow any visitor or guardian inside the school and ensure maintenance of physical distancing and disallowing any sort of gathering during entry and exit.

The school authorities have been asked to affix a copy

of the rules and guidelines on the gate so that it is visible to all guardians and students from outside.

The role of different stakeholders like teaching and non-teaching staff has also been specified in the guideline.