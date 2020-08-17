Safe home for police inaugurated

BALURGHAT: A 10-bed facility Safe Home was inaugurated at Balurghat police hospital by the district police chief Debarshi Dutta on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday.

Dutta said the COVID-19 positive police personnel will be kept and treated in the Safe Home.

Inaugurating the Safe Home at police hospital in Balurghat's Powerhouse area, Dutta said: "Many police personnel were recently infected with Covid positives while exercising their duties. The police personnel who will be tested for COVID-19 positive will be kept in Safe Home. Initially we have opened a 10-bed facility Safe Home in two separate rooms at the police hospital. We will provide food for the ailing patients."