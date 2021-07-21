Sadhan Pande still on ventilator

KOLKATA: Health condition of Sadhan Pande, the minister for Consumer Affairs, Self Help Group and Self Employment, has not improved much. He is still on a ventilator.

According to the private hospital sources, the minister's health is still in critical condition. But, he is stable. His lung infection has not improved much even though the blood pressure remains low. The minister's carbon dioxide level is going up when he is brought out of the ventilation support. Antibiotics are being administered to him. "On Monday, the patient was taken out of the ventilator support following which his carbon dioxide level started rising. He was again put on the ventilation," said sources in the hospital.

An MRI was done on the minister on Monday. Minister's daughter Shreya Pande said it would take some time for her father to fully recover.