Sadhan Pande critical, may be taken to Mumbai

Kolkata: Health condition of senior Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande is stated to be critical and he may be taken to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai in an air ambulance on Wednesday, sources said.



He has been under treatment at a private hospital on EM Bypass with several ailments. His neurological condition is serious, sources in the hospital said.

He has not been showing any significant improvement. It was learnt that the doctors from the private hospital in the city and his family members have already spoken to the officials of the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Pande had been hospitalized in July with a severe lung infection. His health condition was "very critical" when he was taken to the hospital. He had been put on ventilator support at the ICU for a long time.

The septuagenarian was rushed to the hospital in a semi-conscious state after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, the official said. A four-member medical team which includes an endocrinologist had been constituted to treat Pande, who has several comorbidities like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and renal disorders, they added.