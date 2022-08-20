Sac full of human bones, skulls recovered from garbage dump

Darjeeling: Human bones, skulls were recovered in Naxalbari on Saturday from a sac. Police have sent the bones for forensic examination to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri.

On Saturday morning, a resident of the Chowringhee area of Naxalbari had gone to throw garbage at the garbage dump behind a gold shop in the marketplace. There he saw a sac full of human bones and skull. Seeing this he raised the alarm.

A large crowd gathered as the day was a weekly Haat (market) day. Police from the Naxalbari Police Station arrived.

Police recovered the sac. Two skulls and a large number of human bones were present in the sac.

Local residents claimed that the sac could have been dumped at night as no one had noticed it on Friday.

Police sources state that the skulls and bones have markings and letterings on them inscribed with a marker.

The police feel that the bones and skulls could be from some medical college or lab.

They have been sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. The police have started an investigation.