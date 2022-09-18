Sabujdweep in Hooghly likely to open soon

Kolkata: If things go as planned then Sabujdweep— a unique tourist centre in Hooghly—will be inaugurated shortly.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to open the tourist centre.

Senior officials of the state Tourism department, including its secretary Soumitra Mohan, visited the spot along with District Magistrate of Hooghly, Ditipriya P on Friday.

Sabujdweep is a dream project of Mamata Banerjee, said Mehaboob Rahaman, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad. He said the construction has been completed and hectic work is on to bring power supply. He added that some cottages have been set up where the tourists can stay. "It is likely to develop as one of the major spots in Hooghly district," he said. Situated on the bank of river Hooghly, the area is famous for its scenic beauty.

State Information and Cultural Affairs minister Indranil Sen also took a personal interest to develop the area as a tourist spot. He had visited the area several times when the construction work was going on.

The state government has also proposed to start religious tourism in Hooghly. Apart from the well-known tourist spots like Kamarpukur, Antpur, Bandel Church, Chandannagore, Srirampur where the Danish Tavern has been restored, people have started visiting the temples of Guptipara which are famous for local boat making and temples with terracotta designs on the walls.

The temples have been restored by the Archaeological Survey of India.