Sabuj Sathi cycles for class IX students

Kolkata: The Backward Classes Welfare department started distribution of Sabuj Sathi cycles among the students, who had studied in class IX in 2020.



The cycles are given to the students of state-run, aided and sponsored schools along with the Madrasas. Around 10 lakh students would get the cycles.

The state government will also give another 10 lakh cycles to the students who are studying in class IX in 2021.

The state government has so far spent Rs 2,700 crore to buy the cycles, which have been distributed among 84.05 lakh students. Once the distribution of cycles is completed, the total number of beneficiaries will cross the one crore mark.

The scheme was introduced in 2015-16. The BCW department has the names of all the beneficiaries along with the names of their parents and guardians, their schools and the classes they had been studying when they received the cycle and the date when they received it.

The state government got an international award for the scheme.

Sabuj Sathi has reduced the number of school dropouts in the rural areas.