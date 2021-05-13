Sabuj Sathi cycle distribution likely to start from next week

KOLKATA: The students of class IX of state-run and aided schools and madrasas are likely to get the bicycles under Sabuj Sathi scheme from next week.



The cycles could not be distributed to them after the Model Code of Conduct for 2021 Assembly election of the Election Commission of India came into force.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given a letter to every student assuring that they would get the cycles once the election was over.

The distribution is likely to begin from next week once the Backward Classes Welfare department receives clearance from the Chief Minister. So far, around 95.98 lakh students have received bicycles under the scheme.

Mamata Banerjee's flagship project was announced by state Finance minister Amit Mitra in 2015-16. Mamata Banerjee flagged off the distribution of cycles at a function at Gopiballavpur Block I, now in West Midnapore, in October 2015. The project, which is one-of-its-kind in the entire country, has received international recognition.

The Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) department and the West Bengal SC, ST, OBC development and Finance Corporation are the nodal departments and the implementing agencies.

Sabuj Sathi has very successfully brought down the number of school dropouts of girl students, according to a survey conducted by the BCW department. It has helped the students to go for higher studies and instilled confidence in girl students by promoting mobility, said a senior official of BCW department.