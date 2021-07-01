Sabuj Sathi: About 12L cycles to be given to Class IX students

KOLKATA: Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) department will distribute 12 lakh bicycles among the students of Class IX of state-run, aided, sponsored schools and madrasas under Sabuj Sathi project, said Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.



Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said out of 12 lakh bicycles, three lakh cycles would be given to those who studied in Class IX in 2020 and another nine lakhs would be distributed among those who were studying in Class IX in 2021. The distribution would be completed by November.

Under the Taruner Swapno project, Rs 10,000 will be given to 8.94 lakh students — who will be promoted to Class XII — for purchasing tabs or smartphones. In 2020, a total of 8.73 lakh students had been given the money for buying gadgets across the state, Banerjee said.