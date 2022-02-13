Sabala Mela: Financial aid given to kin of mishap victims from SHGs

KOLKATA: State Self Help Group and Self Employment (SHG &SE) department has handed over cheques under the Samajsathi scheme to family members of about 5 SHG members, who died due to some accidents, on Saturday during the inaugural ceremony of Sabala Mela in New Town.



Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (MoS) for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department (Independent Charge) inaugurated the fair. While addressing the gathering, Bhattacharya said that though a group of people are criticising the state government for conducting the fairs, it is being done to create a market for the members of the SHG in order to make them self dependent. "Women are not puppets. They also has the right live with dignity and become self dependent. Through this kind of fair, the government is trying to create a market for the products they make. This way, they are getting financially self-dependent," she said. According to Shashi Panja, minister of SHG&SE department, since 2015, the state government has started an assurance scheme for the family of SHG members in case of accidental death. The immediate family members of the deceased SHG members will receive an amount of Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

Apart from that, Rs 25,000 will be given for the education of the deceased SHG members' children and Rs 2,500 for his or her funeral purpose. In case of injury due to any accident, Rs 60,000 is being given to the SHG member.

In the fair that will continue till February 21, there are 260 stalls where 100 SHGs and 133 entrepreneurs are taking part with their craftsmanship and products for sale. Apart from Bhattacharya and Panja, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and MoS of SHG&SE department, Sabina Yasmin were also present at the inaugural ceremony.