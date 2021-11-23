Saayoni Ghosh gets conditional bail

Agartala: Saayoni Ghosh, president of Trinamool Youth Congress, was granted conditional bail by the Tripura court on Monday. The court granted bail after Ghosh paid a bail bond worth Rs 30,000. Ghosh will have to visit the police station as and when required for investigation. Trinamool Congress has requested the court to provide adequate security to her.



Ghosh was arrested on Sunday following long hours of interrogation and an allegation by the BJP that her car hit a person. They further alleged that Ghosh had pelted stones on some BJP workers who had gone to attend a rally which was addressed by Biplab Deb and shouted Khela Hobe slogan. The police could not prove the allegations and she was granted bail. After getting the bail, Saayoni said: " This is the victory of truth." Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of TMC's Bengal unit said she was arrested out of a political vendetta of BJP. "BJP is trying to stop TMC by hook or by crook but their nasty game has failed to scare Trinamool."