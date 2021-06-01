S Kolkata gets 20-bed Covid care unit

KOLKATA: Debashis Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari Assembly constituency inaugurated 'Nirapod Abas' for the Covid patients in south Kolkata.



The initiative was taken by the Gariahat Hindusthan Club. Club's chairperson Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister were present at the inaugural function.

There are 20 beds and an oxygen facility for the Covid patients.

Bhattacharya will inaugurate 'Ma Kitchen', the first of its kind in New Town on Tuesday. A plate containing rice, dal, vegetable and an egg is sold at Rs 5 at 'Ma Kitchen'.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister is set to start 'Duare Bhojon', an initiative to provide food to the people coming from economically challenged backgrounds. It will be opened at Shibani Palace at Khardah. On the occasion, Oxygen concentrators will be given to the police. Saugata Roy, Trinamool MP and Jyotipriya Mullick, state Forest minister will be present at the event.