S Dinajpur to launch 248 health, wellness centres

Balurghat: In order to detect diseases like cancer, diabetes and blood-pressure, South Dinajpur district health department will launch 248 new Health and Wellness Centres shortly, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey.



Dr Dey said the new health centres will work at grassroot levels of both urban and rural areas. "The new health centres will also spread awareness among people in both urban and rural areas. People will get free medical treatment and assistance there. Five such centres have already started functioning in different blocks of the district. Around 50 centres are waiting to provide the service," Dr Dey said.

According to sources, the proposal for opening the new health centres was recently sent to the National Health Mission for approval. After receiving the approval, 5 health centres have started providing facilities and treatment to

the people.

"Initially, it has been decided that the new health centres will run at each of the primary health centres of the district. One community health officer will be deployed as working head of the new centres," said an official.